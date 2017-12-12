PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Vietnam Beverage Co, a unit of Singapore-listed Thai Beverage PCL, has submitted a bid to acquire at least a 25 pct stake in state-owned Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp , known as Sabeco. on.wsj.com/2AvNnI8

- Comcast Corp said it is no longer pursuing an acquisition of several key media and entertainment assets from 21st Century Fox, leaving Rupert Murdoch's media empire in position to finalize a deal with Walt Disney Co. on.wsj.com/2AuICyv

- Accessories retail chain Charming Charlie Llc said it reached a restructuring pact with its lenders and equity sponsors that would allow it to keep a majority of its stores and online presence open during the bankruptcy process. on.wsj.com/2AvzeKU

- Verizon Communications Inc has struck a more than $2 billion deal to show NFL football games on its mobile network as well as its Yahoo , Yahoo Sports and go90 mobile platforms. on.wsj.com/2AuN6VY

- John Burbank's Passport Capital, famed for its profitable bets against subprime housing ahead of the financial crisis, will shutter its flagship fund after persistent losses, according to a letter to investors. on.wsj.com/2Au85bn