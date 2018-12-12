PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Verizon Communications Inc is booking a $4.5 billion accounting charge related to its Oath media business, conceding that the company's bet on high-profile internet properties hasn't worked out as planned. on.wsj.com/2QPjl9w

- PG&E Corp released new information indicating that one of its power lines was damaged immediately prior to the beginning of the massive Camp Fire in northern California last month that killed at least 86 people and destroyed 18,800 buildings. on.wsj.com/2QP4DPT

- Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai deflected questions about anti-conservative bias on the world's largest search engine as he made a long-awaited first public appearance before lawmakers who have grown increasingly skeptical of Silicon Valley. on.wsj.com/2SH7E21

- Tencent Music Entertainment Group priced its IPO at the low end of expectations, capping a rocky process of going public but still marking one of the biggest U.S.-listed debuts in recent years. on.wsj.com/2SJe4gX

- MiMedx Group a maker of tissue-graft products, called on two influential lawmakers for help. Now the actions of the lawmakers could prove embarrassing for them as MiMedx faces possible collapse amid a burgeoning accounting scandal and multiple federal investigations. on.wsj.com/2SLyt5n (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)