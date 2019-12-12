PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 12

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration's November 2018 internal analysis, released during a House committee hearing on Wednesday, projected that without the agency's intervention, Boeing Co's 737 MAX could have averaged one fatal crash about every two or three years. on.wsj.com/35e8wSv

- The Federal Aviation Administration said it is investigating alleged production issues at a Boeing Co factory near Seattle, where the plane maker assembles the 737 MAX. on.wsj.com/2YLp4Ph

- The United Auto Workers said it secured a new four-year contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , the last of three deals negotiated this year by the union. on.wsj.com/34eXfjA

- Omega Funds has raised $438 million for a life-sciences venture fund it expects to deploy across early- to later-stage companies, a strategy that has become less common as the venture industry has grown more specialized. on.wsj.com/2Pb1BUt

- Billionaire U.S. oilman Harold Hamm is retiring as chief executive officer of the oil-and-gas company he founded, Continental Resources Inc, company said on Wednesday, as board member William Berry, assumes the role of CEO in January. on.wsj.com/2LKPV91