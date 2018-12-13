PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Accenture Interactive is continuing its push into digital media buying with an agreement to acquire New York City-based Adaptly, an ad-tech company that helps marketers buy targeted ads across online platforms including Amazon, Google and Facebook. on.wsj.com/2SLt2n0

- The Justice Department has closed a criminal investigation into SeaWorld Entertainment Inc over its response to a 2013 documentary that criticized the company's treatment of killer whales and caused its attendance and stock to drop. on.wsj.com/2SJDeMB

- Procter & Gamble Co has acquired Walker & Co Brands as the consumer-products giant looks to serve more African-Americans with health and beauty products. on.wsj.com/2SLSMQ6

- Investors sounded notes of optimism about Tencent Music Entertainment Group one of the biggest IPOs in the U.S. in recent years, pushing its shares 7.7 percent higher in the company's trading debut. on.wsj.com/2SKA5fw