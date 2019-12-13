PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 13

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dentsu Aegis Network, a unit of Japan's Dentsu Inc , named agency and media veteran Jacki Kelley as chief executive of its Americas operations, succeeding Nick Brien, who has been at the helm for almost two and a half years. on.wsj.com/2RTyA1z

- BHP Group's Chief Transformation Officer Jonathan Price will leave the company in 2020, according to an emailed statement on Friday, the second senior executive to step down from the global resources company in recent days. on.wsj.com/36ubSB2

- U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to a limited trade agreement with Beijing that will roll back existing tariff rates on Chinese goods and cancel new levies set to take effect on Dec. 15 as part of a deal to boost Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods and obtain other concessions, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2RPq9E7

- The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is expected to approve fixes to Boeing Co's MAX flight-control system and related pilot training no sooner than February, about two months beyond what Boeing recently envisioned, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2sk9UV4

- Luxury-brands company Tapestry Inc on Thursday said Anna Bakst, the chief executive officer of its Kate Spade brand, is leaving at the end of 2019, marking a less than two-year tenure as leader of the struggling brand. on.wsj.com/2EfeBlE

- Southwest Airlines Co and Boeing Co said they struck a deal to compensate the airline for some of the damage from the nine-month grounding of the 737 MAX jetliner. on.wsj.com/2YGfpJS