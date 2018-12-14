PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 14

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc plans to invest $1 billion to build a second campus in Austin, Texas, for 5,000 employees, widening its footprint in a familiar region rich with engineering and business talent as it joins other tech giants in expanding beyond the West Coast. on.wsj.com/2SQ5vBn

- General Electric Co said it reached a deal to sell off part of its GE Digital business and set aside the rest in a separate company, as the conglomerate narrows its focus and scales back its software ambitions. on.wsj.com/2SMVbd4

- French luxury-goods company LVMH is close to a deal to acquire Belmond Ltd, a London-based owner and operator of high-end hotels around the world, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2SQ64uZ

- Starbucks Corp plans to expand coffee delivery across the U.S. with UberEats as part of a broader strategy to try to reach more customers. on.wsj.com/2SRWqIj

- Caterpillar Inc's Chief Executive Jim Umpleby has been named chairman of the machinery giant's board as well, cementing his leadership nearly two years into his tenure. on.wsj.com/2SOBphy (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)