FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
The Wire
Los Angeles
Pictures of the Year
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
European Union
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Market News
December 15, 2017 / 6:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- CSX Corp Chief Executive Hunter Harrison has taken a medical leave of absence due to unexpected complications from a recent illness. on.wsj.com/2yvIKYN

- The spouses of highly skilled foreign workers would no longer be able to work legally in the U.S. under a regulatory change proposed by the Trump administration on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2yv8bJP

- Special Counsel Robert Mueller has requested that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm that worked for President Donald Trump's campaign, turn over documents as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. on.wsj.com/2yw3Hm9

- U.S.-based commercial real-estate data firm, Xceligent Inc has filed for Chapter 7 liquidation following a year-long legal battle with CoStar Group Inc over alleged data theft. on.wsj.com/2yvyFLg

- Walt Disney Co said it agreed to buy most of 21st Century Fox Inc for $52.4 billion in stock, in a deal that would give Disney a dominant position in movies and sports and help bolster its flagging television business. on.wsj.com/2ywcftf (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.