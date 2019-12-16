PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 16

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co is considering either suspending or cutting back production of the 737 MAX amid growing uncertainty over the troubled plane's return to service and could disclose a decision as soon as Monday, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2RW5GxN

- A jury in Montreal found a former SNC-Lavalin Group Inc executive guilty of corruption-related charges in a case that examined the Montreal firm's past activities in Libya, which were at the center of a political firestorm earlier this year. on.wsj.com/2YOhbbY

- DuPont de Nemours Inc reached a deal to combine its nutrition business with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc , creating a company that would be a top supplier of ingredients to U.S. food makers. on.wsj.com/2qUpmXA