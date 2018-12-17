PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Colin Kroll, co-founder of the HQ Trivia web app, was found dead of an apparent drug overdose Sunday morning in his Manhattan apartment, authorities said. on.wsj.com/2QWDHh9

- A Glencore PLC controlled mining company and some of its current and former directors and executives have agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle Canadian allegations that they hid the risks of doing business with a controversial Israeli businessman closely linked to Congolese President Joseph Kabila, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2QXw8GV

- U.S. government and industry efforts to prevent accidents between planes and drones are receiving heightened attention in the wake of a possible collision last week between an Aeromexico jetliner and an unmanned aircraft. on.wsj.com/2QWjxE5