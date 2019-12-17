PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 17

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc is blocking its third-party sellers from using FedEx Corp's ground delivery network for Prime shipments, citing a decline in performance heading into the final stretch of the holiday shopping season. on.wsj.com/35tvsxd

- Intel Corp is expanding its push into the artificial-intelligence market with an approximately $2 billion deal for Habana Labs Ltd, an Israel-based AI chip-making startup. on.wsj.com/36HrPDV

- Cisco Systems Inc has won a legal battle against counterfeit versions of key networking equipment, securing an injunction that requires big online marketplaces, including Amazon.com Inc and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to halt the sale of some knockoffs. on.wsj.com/2Z58wCd

- Purdue Pharma LP generated more than $10 billion since 2008 for the Sackler family members who own the company, according to a report that will influence the debate among state and local governments over how much of that money should be returned. on.wsj.com/2Pqk2Vg