December 18, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Whirlpool Corp Chief Executive Marc Bitzer will become chairman of the appliance maker's board at the end of the year, taking over completely from his longtime predecessor, Jeff Fettig. on.wsj.com/2GxIqlI

- Alphabet Inc's Google announced a major real-estate expansion in New York City that will make the company one of the city's largest commercial tenants and add thousands of jobs in coming years. on.wsj.com/2Gpn4a2

- Elon Musk's tunnel-digging venture, the Boring Co, is being pulled into the billionaire entrepreneur's controversial practice of spreading overlapping assets across his disparate technology firms. on.wsj.com/2GpOZ9P

- Japan plans to spend around $10 billion to become the largest customer outside the United States for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 jet fighters, as it responds to a rising China and pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to spend more on American military hardware. on.wsj.com/2Gy7Wau

- T-Mobile US Inc won approval from U.S. national-security officials for its planned takeover of Sprint Corp, bringing the two rivals a step closer to closing their roughly $26 billion combination. on.wsj.com/2GnYjuB

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

