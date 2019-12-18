PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 18

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- PG&E Corp won court approval for a $13.5 billion settlement with victims of fires linked to its equipment but the utility said it expects talks to continue with California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who last week said its bankruptcy-exit plan falls short of needed reforms. on.wsj.com/2M87hwu

- Ford Motor Co will invest nearly $1.5 billion in two Michigan assembly plants, creating about 3,000 factory jobs in a politically pivotal state. on.wsj.com/38OOr7w

- Amazon.com Inc is expanding its domestic airfreight operation, hiring low-cost carrier Sun Country Airlines to operate 10 Boeing Co cargo jets to bolster next-day shipping. on.wsj.com/2rX3g7m

- Airbus SE has started discussions with employees over a restructuring of its defense and space business to try to revive the unit after three consecutive years of falling orders. on.wsj.com/36KqfkF