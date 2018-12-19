PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Former Walt Disney Co Chief Operating Officer Tom Staggs has emerged as a top candidate to become CBS Corp's new chief executive, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2R94wyI

- A federal judge on Tuesday softened his previous suggestion that he would likely order CVS Health Corp to halt its integration of newly acquired insurer Aetna Inc. on.wsj.com/2R4VYsK

- Elon Musk's rocket company, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, is set to raise $500 million at a $30.5 billion valuation, in a bid to help get its internet-service business off the ground, according to people familiar with the fundraising. on.wsj.com/2R2Xzzk

- The brothers who sold Rice Energy Inc to EQT Corp, but are now pushing to take over running the company, laid out their demands for a shake-up and have another activist's backing in Elliott Management Corp. on.wsj.com/2R4x38x