PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An Amtrak train carrying 77 passengers derailed on Monday on a tight curve south of Seattle, killing three people and injuring dozens. on.wsj.com/2kJtlz2

- ESPN on Monday announced the surprise resignation of network President John Skipper over substance-abuse issues, creating uncertainty at a critical moment for the sports TV juggernaut and its majority-owner, Walt Disney Co. on.wsj.com/2kJQscK

- China's HNA Group Co is looking to offload a large portfolio of commercial properties in New York, London and other major cities, according to people familiar with the matter, in a sharp reversal of its buying spree in recent years. on.wsj.com/2kIzvjb

- Swedish furniture retailer IKEA Group could be forced to pay back millions of euros in alleged unpaid taxes to the Netherlands, following an investigation opened Monday by the European Union. on.wsj.com/2kLm563

- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari warned on Monday that bad things may lie ahead for the economy if his colleagues at the U.S. central bank press forward with interest-rate increases. on.wsj.com/2kILYmJ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)