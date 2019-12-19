Funds News
PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 19

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Miami-based Hemisphere Media Group Inc a Spanish-language media company, and private-equity firm Platinum Equity have both made deal overtures to Univision Communications Inc, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2PDCVo2

- Broadcom Inc is looking to sell one of its wireless-chip units, a move that would accelerate the company's shift away from its roots as a semiconductor maker. on.wsj.com/2PCcW0f

- A mechanic who worked for more than three decades for American Airlines Group Inc pleaded guilty on Wednesday to tampering with a plane in the middle of contentious contract negotiations. on.wsj.com/2EBbuoc

- MetLife Inc has agreed to pay $10 million to settle Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that it violated internal accounting controls related to reserves associated with its annuities businesses. on.wsj.com/34x1CGV

