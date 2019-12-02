PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 2

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Private-equity firm Silver Lake has named two of those executives, Egon Durban and Greg Mondre, to the newly created role of co-chief executive officer, according to people close to the company. on.wsj.com/33BLbID

- DexCom Inc, which makes the continuous blood-sugar monitors, said in statements on its website and Facebook that it is experiencing an issue with a feature called DexCom Follow that may cause users to not receive blood-sugar data or alerts. on.wsj.com/2DBnJRp

- Saudi Arabia will push for an extension of oil-production cuts through mid-2020 at a producers' summit this week in an effort to prop up Saudi Aramco's initial public offering share price, Persian Gulf officials said. on.wsj.com/34PKBc1

- New York state's Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said he wants Governor Andrew Cuomo to provide more information about potential cuts to the Medicaid program, which the governor's office recently put on the table to deal with a $4 billion cost overrun. on.wsj.com/33E2toz