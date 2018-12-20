PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Federal Reserve nudged up short-term interest rates for the fourth time this year, defying pressure from President Donald Trump, but suggested it could slow the pace of increases next year in the face of new headwinds. on.wsj.com/2GJirI7

- President Trump ordered a rapid withdrawal of all U.S. military forces from Syria, officials said Wednesday, marking an abrupt shift of the U.S.'s posture in the Middle East. on.wsj.com/2Gu5hOI

- Pfizer Inc and GlaxoSmithKline Plc plan to combine their consumer healthcare units and eventually spin off the joint venture, creating the world's largest seller of drugstore staples like Advil and Sensodyne toothpaste. on.wsj.com/2GyMBgW

- Altria Group Inc is nearing a deal to take a 35 percent stake in e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc at a roughly $38 billion valuation, according to people familiar with the matter, an investment that would make Juul one of the most valuable private companies. on.wsj.com/2GxBAfJ

- Pinterest Inc is actively preparing for an IPO that could come as soon as April, according to people familiar with the company's plans, the latest in a line of tech companies ramping up plans to go public. on.wsj.com/2GJixPZ (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)