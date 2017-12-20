PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Keystone XL pipeline could face more delays after Nebraska regulators denied a request by TransCanada Corp to refile its application for the project. on.wsj.com/2kr79uc

- The Food and Drug Administration approved for sale the first therapy in the United States that delivers a functional gene to replace a faulty, disease-causing one—a treatment that could carry a price in excess of $1 million, its maker Spark Therapeutics Inc has said. on.wsj.com/2koVkEL

- The Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state on Monday was traveling at 80 miles per hour in a zone with a posted speed limit of 30 mph, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board said. on.wsj.com/2kqbttJ

- Toys R US Inc (IPO-TOYS.N) said its latest quarter was disappointing as the struggling toy seller charts a path after it filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September. on.wsj.com/2knEkyS

- The White House on Tuesday blamed North Korea's government for a massive cyberattack in May that crippled hundreds of thousands of computers around the world, weeks after the U.K. had already cast blame on the country. on.wsj.com/2kppJ5S

- The number of U.S. deaths at work from unintentional drug and alcohol overdoses jumped more than 30 percent in 2016, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics' National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries, showing that the nation's struggle with a deadly opioid epidemic is migrating to the workplace. on.wsj.com/2kppY0M