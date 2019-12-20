Funds News
December 20, 2019 / 6:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 20

2 Min Read

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government to pay a multibillion-dollar fine, admit guilt and agree to continuing oversight of its compliance procedures in order to resolve a criminal investigation into its role in a Malaysian corruption scandal. on.wsj.com/34E6F8t

- Apple Inc has been exploring opportunities to strengthen its upstart TV service, including deals for James Bond franchise-owner MGM Holdings Inc and college sports rights, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2tDmFe7

- A regional court in Germany frustrated Uber Technologies Inc's efforts to mount a comeback in the country, adding to regulatory pressure on the ride-hailing company, particularly in Europe. on.wsj.com/2ScpInC

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below