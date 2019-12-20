PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 20

Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is in talks with the U.S. government to pay a multibillion-dollar fine, admit guilt and agree to continuing oversight of its compliance procedures in order to resolve a criminal investigation into its role in a Malaysian corruption scandal. on.wsj.com/34E6F8t

- Apple Inc has been exploring opportunities to strengthen its upstart TV service, including deals for James Bond franchise-owner MGM Holdings Inc and college sports rights, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2tDmFe7

- A regional court in Germany frustrated Uber Technologies Inc's efforts to mount a comeback in the country, adding to regulatory pressure on the ride-hailing company, particularly in Europe. on.wsj.com/2ScpInC