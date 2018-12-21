PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said he would resign at the end of February after President Donald Trump ordered the drawdown of all troops from Syria and many from Afghanistan, because his views no longer "aligned" with the president's, an abrupt departure of a military figure considered a stalwart of national security. on.wsj.com/2Gvsznl

- A day after a contested decision to pull American military forces from Syria, officials said Thursday that President Trump has ordered the start of a reduction of American forces in Afghanistan. on.wsj.com/2GtW60O

- U.S. food companies must label products containing genetically engineered ingredients by 2022, federal regulators said, a victory for manufacturers who pushed for more time before disclosing use of the controversial crops. on.wsj.com/2GyFbtY

- Altria Group Inc's $12.8 billion investment for a 35 percent stake in Juul Labs Inc gives the electronic-cigarette maker more marketing muscle, expanded shelf space and a benefit that would have been unthinkable from a cigarette company in the past: an easier path to Washington's approval. on.wsj.com/2GzMVfh

- Campbell Soup Co on Thursday named food-industry veteran Mark Clouse as its new chief executive. on.wsj.com/2GxDaOJ