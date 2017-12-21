PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 21

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Saudi Arabia is hunting for an energy deal in American shale country, as economic upheaval pushes it to seek its first international oil-and-gas production investments. Saudi Arabian Oil Co IPO-ARMO.SE, known as Aramco, has had initial conversations about taking a stake in Tellurian Inc, a liquefied-natural-gas developer based in Houston. on.wsj.com/2kSJsun

- Kuwait said Wednesday it was investigating a military helicopter deal with Airbus SE, adding to the pressure on the European aerospace giant that is facing management turnover and multiple fraud investigations. on.wsj.com/2kRLr26

- China's ride-sharing platform Didi Chuxing Technology Co has raised $4 billion in its latest round of funding, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2kRLD1k

- AT&T Inc said it would make a one-time $1,000 payment to more than 200,000 workers once U.S. President Donald Trump signs the tax-code overhaul bill that Congress has approved. on.wsj.com/2kRuchr

- A New Zealand regulator blocked Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co's planned acquisition of UDC Finance, becoming the latest foreign government authority to flag concerns about the closely held company's murky ownership structure. on.wsj.com/2kRLE5q