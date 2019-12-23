PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 23

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc attaches its "Amazon's Choice" badge to countless legitimate listings, but also to products regulators have raised safety concerns about, that make false claims or whose listings appear to have been manipulated by sellers to get the endorsement or to items that violate its own policies. on.wsj.com/2Si4Hbl

- China will cut import tariffs on more than 859 types of products, including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals and some high-tech components starting from Jan. 1, a move that comes as Beijing and Washington are trying to complete a phase-one trade deal. on.wsj.com/2QakoyC

- Boeing Co's plan to ferry astronauts into orbit faces a three-month delay if it is required to make a second uncrewed test flight of its Starliner space capsule, which landed successfully Sunday morning after a curtailed first launch. on.wsj.com/36YGB9B

- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" took in an estimated $175.5 million in the U.S. and Canada over the weekend, missing estimates of $200 million by theater owners, the lowest opening of the trilogy produced by Walt Disney Co. on.wsj.com/2Q8anSu