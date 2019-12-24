PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co has ousted Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg, replacing him with David Calhoun, as the company struggles with an extended crisis caused by two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner and friction with regulators over returning the grounded planes to service. on.wsj.com/2t1fADz

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has opened an investigation into whether German luxury car maker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG manipulated sales figures. on.wsj.com/2QfOIYz

- Starz and its sister channel Encore will remain in Comcast premium channel packages for the foreseeable future, according to a new distributor agreement between Comcast Corp and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the owner of cable channel Starz. on.wsj.com/35Qamta

- DraftKings Inc said it will merge with Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp, which trades on the Nasdaq and gambling-technology provider SBTech, which will help DraftKings go public next year. on.wsj.com/2sTSeA3