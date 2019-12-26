Company News
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Holiday shoppers increasingly favored digital outlets over stores, with the surge in online orders driving overall sales growth while also taxing package carriers in what was a shorter gift-buying season, according to Mastercard Inc SpendingPulse. on.wsj.com/39fuoPA

- Huawei Technologies Co had access to as much as $75 billion in financial assistance from the Chinese government helping fuel its rise to the top of global telecommunications. on.wsj.com/37aUj9v

- Uber Technologies Inc announced that Travis Kalanick would leave the board of directors at the end of the year. on.wsj.com/2QghkRw

