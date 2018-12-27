PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Blue Apron Holdings Inc entered a partnership on Wednesday with WW Inc, formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc, giving it potential access to millions of customers interested in healthy eating. on.wsj.com/2BLUt91

- Chinese e-commerce company JD.com Inc announced a $1-billion share buyback program in a bid to lift stock prices weighed down by concerns about China's economy and potential sexual-assault charges against the company's chief executive. on.wsj.com/2BGuDn4

- A record 284 companies around the world with market values of more than $500 million were publicly subjected to demands from activists between Jan. 1 and Dec. 21, up from 252 in all of 2017, according to data provider Activist Insight. Elliott Management Corp, Carl Icahn and Starboard Value LP were the busiest, with Elliott publicly targeting 24 companies and the other two taking aim at nine each. on.wsj.com/2BMTdm6 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)