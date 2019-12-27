PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 27

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co said that longtime general counsel Mike Luttig, a close adviser to ousted CEO Dennis Muilenburg, will retire next week as the aerospace giant reshuffles its executive ranks. on.wsj.com/2QqHGR3

- Rules proposed by the Federal Aviation Administration would link drone registration to uniform tracking requirements, within three years, aiming to create a seamless network able to verify the identity of drone operators and digitally follow their vehicles from takeoff to landing. on.wsj.com/2ZqM7ze

- Amazon.com Inc described the 2019 holiday season as record-breaking for the company, saying billions of items were ordered on the site and "tens of millions" Amazon devices purchased world-wide. on.wsj.com/351lNgm

- Comcast Corp is in advanced talks to acquire video-streaming company Xumo LLC, as the company prepares to launch its own streaming service. on.wsj.com/350iNki