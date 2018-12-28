PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 28

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The latest investigation by Tokyo prosecutors into Nissan Motor Co's Carlos Ghosn centers on his relationship with a Saudi Arabian businessman, Khaled Al Juffali, who runs part of Nissan's Middle East business. on.wsj.com/2BG5tVA

- E-commerce company JD.com Inc is revamping operations in what analysts said is a bid to calm investors about the company's plunging stock price and heavy reliance on its founder. on.wsj.com/2BKkPIN

- A measure of confidence among American households fell for a second consecutive month, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and heightened market volatility. The Conference Board said Thursday that its index of U.S. consumer confidence dropped to 128.1 in December, down from 136.4 in November. on.wsj.com/2BNYpXc

- The number of U.S. workers filing applications for jobless benefits ticked down last week, an encouraging sign that the volatility plunge in stock markets is having little effect on employment. Initial jobless claims, an indication of layoffs, fell by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 in the week ended Dec. 22, the Labor Department said on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2BMwmav