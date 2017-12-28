FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 5:38 AM / in an hour

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A year after delivering an unusual pay cut, Apple Inc gave Chief Executive Tim Cook and other top executives a big boost in compensation for fiscal-year 2017 as the company exceeded annual sales and profit goals. on.wsj.com/2laplsq

- A Chinese car maker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co said it would buy a $3.24 billion stake in Swedish truck-and-bus maker Volvo AB, another sign of the appetite among Chinese companies for global automotive assets. on.wsj.com/2lccaqT

- U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a call to Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, urged Russia to moderate its stance toward Ukraine, while Lavrov exhorted the U.S. to back away from confrontation with North Korea. on.wsj.com/2la3b9L (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
