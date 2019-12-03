PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- PG&E Corp failed to adequately inspect and maintain its transmission lines for years before a faulty line started the deadliest fire in California's history, a state investigation has found. on.wsj.com/2LhHyBw

- United States President Donald Trump said on Monday he would raise tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, surprising financial markets and opening a new front in the global trade war. on.wsj.com/2RfrGn0

- The Trump administration has proposed tariffs of up to 100% against $2.4 billion of French imports on Monday, saying the nation's new digital-services tax unfairly targets U.S. tech companies such as Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google unit. on.wsj.com/35Vx6aI

- Astellas Pharma Inc and Audentes Therapeutics Inc said on Monday they reached a deal that will see Astellas acquire Audentes for $60 per share in cash. on.wsj.com/2LdunBu

- U.S. Senate Republicans are prepared to support tough new protections for consumer data in hopes of salvaging efforts to adopt a national privacy law, Commerce Committee chairman Senator Roger Wicker said in an interview on Monday. on.wsj.com/2OG889o (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)