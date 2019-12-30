PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 30

Dec 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Slip-on footwear company Toms Shoes LLC, backed by Bain Capital, is handing ownership to creditors in an out-of-court recapitalization that includes restructuring $300 million in debt and investing $35 million in the business. on.wsj.com/2Q8N9Nu

- U.S. carried out airstrikes against an Iranian-backed Shiite militia group in Iraq and Syria, in the Trump administration's most forceful response to Tehran's assertive posture in the region. on.wsj.com/2QyySZ5

- Military authorities in Florida arrested a Chinese citizen for allegedly taking photos of facilities at a base in Key West, Florida, the latest in a string of incidents that authorities say may reflect stepped-up Chinese intelligence-gathering operations at U.S. military bases. on.wsj.com/2SFbKLk