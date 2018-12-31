PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Newspapers printed by Tribune Publishing Co were delivered on time across the United States on Sunday, a day after a cyberattack against the publisher hobbled the distribution of some of the nation's biggest titles. (on.wsj.com/2R0LU4G)

- Amazon.com Inc is planning to build and expand Whole Foods stores across the U.S. to put more customers within range of the e-commerce giant's two-hour delivery service. (on.wsj.com/2BTwrJh)

- U.S. air-safety regulator, Federal Aviation Administration has announced plans for industry-government pilot projects to test airborne identification of drones, the latest bid to accelerate development of such systems nationwide. (on.wsj.com/2BR8KRZ)

- Susanna Dinnage, chosen to be the English Premier League's chief executive, announced on Sunday night that she would not take up her role next month in an abrupt U-turn more than six weeks after she accepted the post. (on.wsj.com/2BUl18a)