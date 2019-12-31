PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec. 31

Dec 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Houston-based engineering and construction company, McDermott International Inc is in talks with its lenders to file for bankruptcy within weeks, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/357DkmZ

- Uber Technologies Inc and Postmates Inc sued California to challenge legislation that could force the companies to treat their drivers as employees, the latest escalation in a battle over the new law set to take effect in the New Year. on.wsj.com/2F56sAM

- Carlos Ghosn, the former chief of Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA, unexpectedly left Japan, where he faces trial on charges of financial wrongdoing, and traveled to his homeland of Lebanon. on.wsj.com/2ZCheIc

- YouTube will soon limit the data it collects on videos designed for children to comply with a federal privacy clampdown, pleasing consumer advocates but delivering a potential financial blow to creators of free children's content on the video platform. on.wsj.com/354IXCw