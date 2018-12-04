PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 4

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A U.S. federal judge on Monday sharply questioned the Justice Department's decision to green-light CVS Health Corp's nearly $70 billion acquisition of Aetna Inc, and said he may order CVS to halt its integration of Aetna's assets while he considers the merger's implications. on.wsj.com/2BQo2rD

- U.S. President Donald Trump appointed U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a China hard-liner, to lead the next round of U.S.-China talks, after the sides agreed to a trade truce while they negotiate difficult issues. on.wsj.com/2BOYNG4

- Walt Disney Co announced Monday more-rigorous benchmarks required for Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger to collect a $100 million equity grant in 2021 that had been criticized by shareholder advisory groups. on.wsj.com/2BP6jQZ

- U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser said the administration is looking to eliminate subsidies on electric cars, a move that could hamper the auto industry's push to broaden the market for battery-powered vehicles. on.wsj.com/2BQrhiB

- A unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc is acquiring a small stake in venture-capital firm General Catalyst for roughly $200 million, according to a person familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2BP5eIV

- The question-and-answer website Quora Inc said Monday hackers had broken into its network and gained access to data belonging to 100 million users. It said the hackers gained access to users' names, email addresses and direct messages. on.wsj.com/2BNUzOK (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)