PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Technology, banking and other industries mounted a new round of lobbying Monday to save a wide range of tax breaks following the last-minute switch in the federal tax overhaul by the U.S. Senate. on.wsj.com/2BzJ1fe

- CVS Health Corp and Aetna Inc are attempting to create something with little precedent: an integrated healthcare enterprise that isn't built around doctors. on.wsj.com/2Ay2ugX

- Broadcom Ltd opened the next front in its $105 billion takeover bid for Qualcomm Inc saying Monday it plans to submit its own candidates to sit on its target's board. on.wsj.com/2nrEs4j

- Apple Inc released an app that will enable it to test the Apple Watch's ability to track irregular heart rhythms as part of a study done in collaboration with Stanford University researchers. on.wsj.com/2ijqWdB

- Discovery Communications Inc is taking majority control of OWN, the cable network it co-owns with Oprah Winfrey. on.wsj.com/2jfu5fy

- Toys R Us Inc announced Monday its British division is seeking to restructure its real-estate portfolio under an insolvency procedure. on.wsj.com/2iS3AQj