PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Trump administration officials said they planned to take a tough stand in their 90-day trade negotiations with China or impose further tariffs, as optimism over a truce gave way to uncertainties about how the two sides could find agreement on a wide range of issues. on.wsj.com/2BPXOoQ

- American International Group Inc on Tuesday named Mark Lyons chief financial officer, the latest executive appointment under new Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault. He succeeds Sid Sankaran effective immediately. on.wsj.com/2BRFvje

- Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc is eyeing cannabis and e-cigarettes, searching for growth outside its traditional business, as the long decline of U.S. cigarette sales accelerates. on.wsj.com/2BRuQFq

- A Treasury led task force is proposing that the U.S. Postal Service charge more for certain package deliveries, going after Amazon.com Inc and other online retailers that U.S. President Trump has said benefit at the post office's expense. on.wsj.com/2BQ2R8L

- Federal prosecutors in New York have charged four people with ties to Mossack Fonseca & Co, the now-defunct law firm at the center of the so-called Panama Papers tax-evasion scandal, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2BRKm46

- NPR's chief executive officer Jarl Mohn is stepping down after a tenure in which he helped turn the public radio network into a podcasting powerhouse but faced criticism for responding too slowly to a newsroom sexual-harassment scandal. on.wsj.com/2BQOgtX (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)