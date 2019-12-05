PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 5

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Pediatricians and consumer advocates are calling on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate practices for collecting online data about children, amid concerns advertisers might be manipulating children with targeted ads, according to a letter to the FTC dated Thursday. on.wsj.com/2qlJIsu

- Huawei Technologies Co filed a fresh legal challenge against the United States, seeking to block a Federal Communications Commission decision last month that further restricts the Chinese telecom giant's ability to operate there. on.wsj.com/2sOdze7

- Billionaire Steven Cohen is close to an agreement to purchase a majority stake in the New York Mets from Fred and Jeff Wilpon, a move that would give the hedge-fund manager control over a prominent baseball franchise that has disappointed fans and struggled with financial pressures in recent years. on.wsj.com/387Qnrc

- Tensions between PG&E Corp and California Governor Gavin Newsom surfaced at a hearing on Wednesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, as Nancy Mitchell, the lawyer representing the governor, spoke out against an $11 billion pact that would bind one of PG&E's most powerful groups of creditors to supporting the company's chapter 11 exit plan. on.wsj.com/2LpflbS

- U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing to strip out sweeping legal protections for online content in the new trade pact with Mexico and Canada, in what would be a blow for big technology companies. on.wsj.com/2PaZfDU

- Expedia Group Inc's Chief Executive Officer Mark Okerstrom and Chief Financial Officer Alan Pickerill would step down immediately from their roles, the company said on Wednesday, after clashing with Chairman Barry Diller and the board over the direction of the travel firm. on.wsj.com/2Rnxrii (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)