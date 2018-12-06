PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Canadian authorities in Vancouver have arrested Huawei Technologies Co's chief financial officer at the request of the U.S. for alleged violations of Iran sanctions, the latest move by Washington against the Chinese cellular-technology giant. on.wsj.com/2BUTHYL

- Engaged Capital LLC has bought nearly 10 percent of the Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc's shares and plans to push it to sell itself, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2BSFj3k

- Facebook Inc's board of directors threw its support behind Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on Wednesday, saying that it was "entirely appropriate" for her to ask if George Soros had shorted the company's stock after the billionaire investor called the social media giant a "menace." on.wsj.com/2BTCPS9

- Fumes from a punctured aerosol can of bear repellent sickened dozens of workers at an Amazon.com Inc warehouse in Robbinsville, N.J., sending 24 to the hospital, officials said. on.wsj.com/2BViPPf (link)

- Lam Research Corp Chief Executive Officer Martin Anstice has resigned after allegations of misconduct in the workplace, the company said Wednesday while naming its chief operating officer as its new leader. on.wsj.com/2BUU0mn

- Iran wants to be exempted from voluntary oil production cuts if OPEC and its allies were to decide curbs, the country's oil minister said Wednesday. OPEC is set to decide on production curbs in Vienna Thursday but Tehran's output has been declining anyway. on.wsj.com/2BSFyLM (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)