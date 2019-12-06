PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 6

Dec 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- California regulators temporarily banned insurers from refusing to renew home-insurance policies in certain wildfire-prone parts of the state in an effort to halt an insurance-availability crisis. on.wsj.com/2rn9JZ1

- A contender for the top job at BlackRock Inc was ousted from the money-management giant for failing to disclose a relationship with an employee under his reporting line, the latest high-profile instance of executive misconduct at a major U.S. company. on.wsj.com/2riZO6I

- New York state lawmakers said they had concerns about the phrasing of a new California law intended to reclassify contract workers for app-based companies as traditional employees, as they prepare their own gig-economy legislation. on.wsj.com/2LsQBjf

- OPEC agreed Thursday to deepen curbs on crude output by about 40% next year, cartel officials said, as Saudi Arabia pushes for higher oil prices amid the initial public offering of its state-controlled oil company. on.wsj.com/2riZXqM

- General Motors Co and South Korea's LG Chem Ltd plan to build a large battery factory in Ohio, the latest example of an auto maker plowing money into the development of electric cars. on.wsj.com/2PnoRNQ

- Comtech Telecommunications Corp is being investigated for potential violations of U.S. sanctions on Sudan after the company disclosed the possible noncompliance to the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the company said in a regulatory filing. on.wsj.com/2RsUBUv