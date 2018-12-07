PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 7

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Japan is moving ahead with changes to its procurement guidelines that could restrict government use of Chinese telecommunications equipment companies Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp, following American accusations that the firms engage in cyberspying. on.wsj.com/2L32eM1

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV plans to open a new vehicle factory in Detroit, according to people briefed on the plan, the first new U.S. assembly plant to be built by a major domestic car maker in at least a decade. on.wsj.com/2L1HLr7

- Boeing Co said Thursday it was canceling a controversial satellite order that was financed by a Chinese government owned firm, citing default for nonpayment. on.wsj.com/2L1IbOd

- Tesla Inc is replacing its general counsel with a seasoned trial lawyer who has decades of experience defending corporate interests. The electric car maker plans to replace Todd Maron with Washington, D.C., trial lawyer Dane Butswinkas, who is chairman of Williams & Connolly. on.wsj.com/2L8yE8h

- Moderna Inc staged one of the biggest initial public offerings for a biotechnology company late Thursday, a bright spot in an otherwise tumultuous market. Moderna sold 26.3 million of its shares at $23 apiece Thursday, in line with pricing expectations on the eve of its trading debut. on.wsj.com/2L3QIQw (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)