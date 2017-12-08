PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Dec 8

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Industries LLC, part of Caterpillar Inc's Progress Rail Services unit, admitted that it cheated customers by performing unnecessary repairs to their railcars and pleaded guilty to dumping brake shoes and other parts into the ocean to hide evidence, according to court documents. on.wsj.com/2AE5E2H

- General Electric Co said it was cutting 12,000 jobs in its power business, or nearly 18 percent of the unit's workforce, as the conglomerate slashes costs and battles overcapacity in an industry in upheaval. on.wsj.com/2kapPgT

- Toys "R" Us Inc's (IPO-TOYS.N) unsecured creditors want to take a deeper look into the troubled retailer's hefty and complex debt load. on.wsj.com/2kastU7

- European Union officials agreed to expand the bloc's powers to police and fine auto makers, seeking to prevent a repeat of the diesel-emissions scandal that exposed abuses by many local manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2BUz4d6