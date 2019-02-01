PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The U.S. and China moved closer to settling their trade dispute, with President Trump saying he expects to meet again with Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the conflict that has rattled the global economy. on.wsj.com/2t0O7yR

- Apple Inc is flexing its power as a self-appointed privacy protector, punishing Google and Facebook Inc over violations of its developer policies governing personal data in moves that harden battle lines over one of the technology industry's most sensitive issues. on.wsj.com/2BdFZPT

- The Trump administration's sanctions against Venezuela's oil sector are forcing the country's Citgo Petroleum Corp , one of the largest refiners in the U.S.,to consider bankruptcy as a way to protect its operations amid the battle for political control in Caracas. on.wsj.com/2TqQc2K

- Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc said on Thursday that they removed hundreds of fake accounts from Iran and Venezuela spreading misinformation on their social-media platforms. on.wsj.com/2D313IT

- The Trump administration on Thursday proposed curbing billions of dollars in annual rebates that drugmakers give middlemen in Medicare, a move it said would drive down the prices consumers pay for prescription drugs. on.wsj.com/2CX1Awa