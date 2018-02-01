PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UK Prime Minister Theresa May arrived in Beijing on Wednesday to beat the drum for deepening trade ties and showcase her country's global ambitions, a visit clouded by simmering discord at home over her handling of Brexit negotiations. on.wsj.com/2no6mvJ

- Pandora Media Inc will lay off 5 percent of its workforce as the internet radio company tries to rein in costs while investing in advertising technology and efforts to woo back listeners. on.wsj.com/2nqrxgK

- German media giant Bertelsmann SE on Wednesday announced it is seeking to unload one of its largest businesses which has struggled to grow in a full or partial sale. on.wsj.com/2nqiPyK

- The FBI publicly urged U.S. President Donald Trump not to release a classified memo, escalating a simmering dispute over Republican allegations of improper surveillance in the probe examining whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. on.wsj.com/2nnHSTq

- Qualcomm Inc said Wednesday that it had reached a multiyear deal with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that covers various areas including mobile devices. on.wsj.com/2npLe8i

- Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen concluded her final policy meeting Wednesday by holding interest rates steady and leaving it to her successor to decide whether to lift them more quickly to prevent the economy from overheating. on.wsj.com/2nriYSH