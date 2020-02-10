PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb. 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mattel Inc said it has closed two factories in Asia and plans to close one in Canada, as the toy company reduces its sprawling manufacturing footprint to cut costs. on.wsj.com/37fyl4E

- Exor NV, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, said it is in advanced talks to sell reinsurance company PartnerRe Ltd to French insurer Covéa Coopérations. The deal could value PartnerRe at about $9 billion. on.wsj.com/2HbnrT6

- U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to release a $4.8 trillion budget that charts a path for a potential second term, proposing steep reductions in social-safety-net programs and foreign aid and higher outlays for defense and veterans. on.wsj.com/2upwFbI

- The Trump administration plans to request $2 billion in new funding for border-wall construction, significantly less than the amount it sought last year, in the budget proposal set for release Monday. on.wsj.com/31FV9JF