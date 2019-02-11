PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Makers of household staples from diapers to toilet paper like Church & Dwight, Procter & Gamble Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co and Clorox Co are set to raise prices again this year after already hiking prices in 2018, hoping to offset higher commodity costs and boost profits. on.wsj.com/2Bupa3f

- Engineering and regulatory complications are expected to delay safety fixes covering hundreds of Boeing Co 737 MAX jets until at least April, according to industry and government officials familiar with the details. on.wsj.com/2E3IQwG

- Mining giant Vale SA had denied owning the sort of mine-waste dam that collapsed in January and killed at least 157 people at one of its old mines in Brazil, underscoring the industry's reluctance to disclose information about such structures. on.wsj.com/2RSP8D5 - America's global campaign to blacklist China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is facing a major challenge on Europe's eastern flank, where countries are debating whether to side with Washington against a Chinese government that has courted the region's leaders. on.wsj.com/2TJumaC

- The U.S. and South Korea signed a one-year deal outlining the shared costs of their military alliance on Sunday, removing a potential distraction ahead of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un scheduled for late this month. on.wsj.com/2SnvTGO