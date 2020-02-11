PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb. 11

Feb 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal judge is expected to approve T-Mobile Inc's merger with Sprint Corp, clearing the way for the two wireless rivals to combine and overcoming a state antitrust challenge. on.wsj.com/2Sg9v0n

- Edgewell Personal Care Co said it abandoned plans to buy upstart rival Harry's Inc, a week after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block the $1.37 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2HdnxcN

- Amazon.com Inc asked a judge to allow it to depose U.S. President Donald Trump in the company's legal battle to overturn a Pentagon decision awarding a huge cloud-computing contract to rival Microsoft Corp. on.wsj.com/2HbVI4z

- Amazon.com Inc has tapped Sony Corp executive Mike Hopkins to oversee its entertainment operations including its Prime video platform and its movie and television studios. on.wsj.com/2HdhANe

- Forever 21 Inc. is moving forward with a sale to a group of buyers including Simon Property Group Inc, Brookfield Property Partners LP and Authentic Brands Group LLC after no rival bidders qualified to challenge the offer. on.wsj.com/2Hiy8mF