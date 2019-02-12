PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Feb 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A Canadian writer filed a lawsuit against Twitter Inc on Monday, saying the social-media platform unfairly banned her because her criticism of transgender rights doesn't line up with the company's politics. on.wsj.com/2DxrBT6

- U.S. President Donald Trump is weighing an executive order that could ban Chinese telecommunications gear from U.S. networks, but the plan is facing resistance from U.S. carriers in rural areas whose networks run on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd equipment. on.wsj.com/2DraAtG

- SoftBank Group Corp's giant tech fund is investing almost $1 billion in autonomous technology startup - Nuro, a hefty injection of capital that could help accelerate the race to put driverless vehicles on the road. on.wsj.com/2tkgyrq

- The Trump administration is proposing steps aimed at improving patients' access to their own health data, bolstering efforts to bring information including insurance claims, hospital and doctor records to digital devices such as smartphones. on.wsj.com/2SptHyC

- Morgan Stanley will pay $900 million to acquire Canadian employee stock plans manager Solium Capital Inc in the largest takeover by any major Wall Street firm since the crisis. on.wsj.com/2UUTonh

- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday accused 17 nutritional-supplement makers of selling more than 58 products with improper claims that they can prevent, treat or cure serious diseases, including Alzheimer's. on.wsj.com/2tgAr2L

- Social media network Reddit Inc was valued at $3 billion after a new financing round that brought in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd as an investor, according to a person familiar with the deal. on.wsj.com/2BvnW8b