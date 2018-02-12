FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Market News
February 12, 2018 / 5:50 AM / in 16 hours

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Comcast Corp is contemplating reviving its pursuit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc after its bid for the company's entertainment assets was turned down despite being over 15 percent higher than that of eventual buyer Walt Disney Co. (on.wsj.com/2Bpq55N)

- Broadcom Ltd secured as much as $100 billion of debt financing for its hostile bid for Qualcomm Inc and enlisted two more big private-equity firms, strengthening the chip giant's hand in the takeover battle. (on.wsj.com/2EjiEQh)

- U.S. President Donald Trump is set Monday to unveil a program to transform how the nation's infrastructure is funded and developed, but the initiative faces an uncertain road in Congress over finding the money to pay for it. (on.wsj.com/2son0QP)

- A proposed deal to sell troubled Weinstein Co fell apart on Sunday after the New York attorney general filed a lawsuit against the independent movie studio and its co-founders, Bob and Harvey Weinstein. (on.wsj.com/2EVi9ZO)

- Takata Corp's U.S. unit has reached a settlement with representatives of those injured by lethally defective air bags, paving the way for the company to exit chapter 11 bankruptcy and move forward with a reorganization plan, according to court documents. (on.wsj.com/2socbhx) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.