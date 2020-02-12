PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb. 12

Feb 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero approved T-Mobile US Inc's takeover of Sprint Corp. on.wsj.com/2uv2gsB

- The Federal Trade Commission ordered Amazon.com Inc , Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google owner Alphabet Inc to provide detailed information about their acquisitions of fledgling firms over the past 10 years. on.wsj.com/2UQRS8W

- The Federal Aviation Administration acknowledged multiple failures overseeing safety at Southwest Airlines Co and agreed to implement nearly a dozen recommendations spelled out in a report by the Department of Transportation's inspector general. on.wsj.com/2OO8eLR

- U.S. officials say Huawei Technologies Co can covertly access mobile-phone networks around the world through "back doors" designed for use by law enforcement, as Washington tries to persuade allies to exclude the Chinese company from their networks. on.wsj.com/2UM2Uwy