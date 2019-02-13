PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 13

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc plan to create a subscription service for news is running into resistance from major publishers over the tech giant's proposed financial terms, according to people familiar with the situation, complicating an initiative that is part of the company's efforts to offset slowing iPhone sales. on.wsj.com/2SqtivI

- Activision Blizzard Inc said it plans to cut about 8 percent of its workforce as it grapples with changes in how people buy and play videogames, and expects to record $150 million in pretax charges in connection with the moves, most of which will be incurred this year. on.wsj.com/2RWEfjK

- The founders of Lyft Inc are preparing to take near-majority voting control of the ride-hailing company when it goes public this year, despite together owning a stake of less than 10 percent, making them the latest Silicon Valley entrepreneurs to secure outsize influence over a hot startup as it enters the public markets. on.wsj.com/2I98XGx

- Employees at BuzzFeed News have voted to unionize, weeks after executives at the digital-media company announced substantial layoffs to steer the startup to profitability. on.wsj.com/2thCPXb

- U.S. President Donald Trump sent mixed signals on a bipartisan border-security deal reached by lawmakers, but he didn't rule out ultimately signing the resulting legislation, injecting new suspense over whether another government shutdown would begin this weekend. on.wsj.com/2TMfNmJ